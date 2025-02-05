Senate confirms Pam Bondi as attorney general

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as attorney general by a vote of 54 to 46. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to endorse her nomination.

Republican endorsement and pledges of impartiality

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) praised Bondi's record, noting her experience and commitment to crime victims. In his remarks, he assured that the new attorney general will work to restore confidence in the Department of Justice, noting that, under the Joe Biden administration, the agency was accused of persecuting conservatives.

"In recent years, many Americans have lost faith in the Justice Department. The American people should be able to trust that the Department of Justice is not targeting Americans based on their political opinions or religious beliefs. Pam Bondi has promised to get the department back to its core mission: prosecuting crime and protecting Americans from threats to their safety and their freedoms," he said.

A key government position

Bondi's confirmation reinforces the structure of the Trump administration in his second term. As attorney general, she will head a Department of Justice with more than 115,000 employees and oversee 40 subagencies. In addition, she will occupy the seventh place in the presidential line of succession.