This Tuesday, President Donald Trump welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. The meeting with the prime minister of Israel coincides with the start of mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas on the crucial second phase of a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The most important point of this meeting was the following: The United States will “own” the Gaza Strip to restore calm and stability to the region, not only for Israel but also for the Arab and Muslim nations to have peace.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job — whether we’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out,” Trump assured.

In addition, Netanyahu admitted that "Israel has never been stronger" and that he has a plan with three objectives: the first is to destroy the military capacity of Hamas; the second, to free the hostages; and finally, that Gaza will never be a threat to Israel.

Regarding Iran developing a nuclear weapon, both leaders indicated that they are committed to ensuring that this does not happen. Netanyahu stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon" and that he agreed with his American counterpart in that regard.

For his part, Trump indicated his intention to resolve the problem without a war, and that this is why "the high pressure campaign" he imposed on Iran is so important.

What are Trump's thoughts about the Gazans?

The U.S. president indicated that they should withdraw from other territories such as Jordan and Egypt. In that sense, Trump pointed out that those two countries will give them the land they need to achieve it and so that people can live in harmony and peace. Trump claims that these Middle East leaders were consulted and all “love” the idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip.

Trump intends to transform it into an "incredible" place. For the republican leader, this means "giving people the chance they never had in life" because, thanks to Hamas terrorism, the Gaza Strip has become a "horrible" place.

“As far as Gaza’s concerned, we will do what’s necessary. … We’re going to take over that piece and we’re going to develop it. Create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’s going to be something that [the] entire Middle East can be proud of,” Trump added.

To conclude, Netanyahu asserted that Israel will win the war and that Israel's victory will also be America's victory.

A press conference prior to the meeting

At the press conference before the meeting in the Oval Office, both leaders answered reporters' questions. One question was directed at the Israeli leader: "We have heard Biden and Trump take credit for the hostage and cease-fire deals. Who do you think deserves more credit?" Without hesitation, he said, "President Trump."

Another question, also to the Israeli president, was whether he supported going ahead with the deal and getting all the hostages released, to which Netanyahu responded that he supported rescuing all the hostages and achieving all his goals of the war, which include destroying Hamas' military and governing capacity and making sure that Gaza is never a problem for Israel.

Moreover, the American president insists that they need another place, it should be a place that makes people happy. Indeed, Trump intends to reach an agreement that includes relocating all Gazans and thinks that Jordan and Egypt could be a good place.

For his part, Netanyahu acknowledged the U.S. president's involvement in the cease-fire in force in Gaza since January 19 and asserted that when Israel and the U.S. work together, "the possibilities go up a lot and they are good. When they do not work together, they create "problems."