Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

Days after tycoon Elon Musk made a gesture that many of President Donald Trump's opponents linked to a Nazi salute during the Republican president's inauguration ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the owner of X with a post on that social network.

Netanyahu stated that "@elonmusk is being falsely smeared," openly criticizing those who labeled the businessman, one of Trump's top advisers and director of the Department of Government Efficiency, a "Nazi."

"Elon is a great friend of Israel"

"Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust," added the Israeli prime minister.

"He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state," Netanyahu said.

"I thank him for this," he concluded.

Musk then shared the Israeli leader's post, writing, "Thank you."

Notably, Netanyahu made the comment on a post in which Musk mocked those who criticized him for the gesture he made during Trump's inauguration ceremony. "The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi," the tycoon wrote.