Trump says, if Iran assassinates him, he left instructions for US to ‘obliterate’ regime

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press while signing executive orders in the Oval Office. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP .

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump affirmed Tuesday that he had given instructions to attack Iran if the regime assassinated him, in response to threats against him.

During a conference in the Oval Office, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked him about Iran's threats on his life. Trump responded that assassinating him would be a grave mistake for Tehran, asserting that he had made his orders clear if they succeeded in ending his life.

"If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions. There won’t be anything left," he declared.

Trump also questioned former President Joe Biden's response to the Iranian threats, noting that his administration did not take similar steps to deter possible attacks against him. In addition, he expressed concern about Iran's advancing nuclear program, stating that the regime was "too close" to developing a nuclear weapon and that this would not have happened had it continued in power.

Reinstatement of 'maximum pressure' policy

Trump made these statements while signing an executive order to reinstate his policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran. Although he acknowledged feeling "torn" by the decision, suggesting he would have preferred to negotiate a deal with Tehran.

Actions against UN agencies

In addition to the actions against Iran, Trump signed executive orders to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and cut off funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which he linked to terrorist activities. He also ordered a review of US participation in UNESCO and the UN in general.