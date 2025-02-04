The Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

The Senate confirmed Chris Wright as energy secretary. The founder and CEO of Liberty Energy managed to unite all Republicans and garner some Democratic support for his nomination, with 59 votes in favor and 38 against. He became the seventh member of Donald Trump's cabinet to be confirmed, following Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Sean Duffy and Doug Burgum.

In addition to being supported by all Republicans, it added the votes of the following Democratic senators: Ruben Gallego (D--AZ), Maggie Hassan (D--NH), Martin Heinrich (D--NM), John Hickenlooper (D--CO), Ben Ray Lujan (D--NM), Jeanne Shaheen (D--NH), Michael Bennet (D-CI) and Angus King (I-ME), who shares the caucus with the Democrats.

Wright, now 60, has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from MIT and graduate studies in electrical engineering. According to his company's website, he describes himself as a "tech nerd turned entrepreneur and a dedicated humanitarian on a mission to improve human life by expanding access to abundant, affordable and reliable energy."

During his confirmation hearing, he pledged to "liberate energy security and prosperity," as well as to champion "all affordable, reliable and secure American energy sources." He spoke particularly of oil, liquefied gas and nuclear energy. At the same time, he stressed the need to be energy independent.

The White House celebrated the confirmation of Wright, who will be sworn in within the next few hours, according to a post on his X account.

Wright will succeed Jennifer Granholm, who led the Department of Energy during the four years of the Biden administration. During Trump's first administration, the post was held first by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and later Dan Brouillette.

"Chris Wright´s confirmation as United States Secretary of Energy reflects President Trump's commitment to American energy dominance, innovation, and security. America is BACK!" they wrote.

Senate Republican leader John Thune (R-SD) defended Wright's nomination by arguing that he will be a key part of the Trump administration to "improve human lives, lift people out of poverty and remake entire societies."