Trump orders federal agencies to eliminate10 regulations for every new one implemented

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 1 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to eliminate at least 10 existing regulations for each new one implemented.

The order aims to reduce excessive government regulations, which he argues hinder economic growth.

The order states that by fiscal year 2025, the total cost of new regulations should be "significantly less than zero," indicating a net reduction in private sector spending on federal regulatory compliance.

Additionally, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will oversee the measurement of regulatory costs, ensuring a consistent implementation of the phase-out process across all agencies.

Contrast with the Biden administration The new executive order marks a shift from current regulatory policies. On his first day in office, Joe Biden reversed a similar measure set by Trump in 2017, which required eliminating two regulations for every new one introduced.

Since then, the Trump team claims the Biden administration "imposed a historic $1.7 trillion in costs on the American people," which - according to the document - "stops American entrepreneurship, crushes small business, reduces consumer choice, discourages innovation, and infringes on the liberties of American citizens." This increase in regulatory costs is also said to have contributed to the rising cost of living and higher energy prices.



Basis in Trump's previous strategy

The White House claims that, during the first Trump administration, the government surpassed the initial 2-for-1 goal, achieving a ratio of over five regulations eliminated for every new one introduced. The new order aims to build on that approach and further reduce the bureaucratic burden.

According to the White House statement, "This Executive Order builds on President Trump’s previous success to improve daily lives of the American people by reducing unnecessary, burdensome, and costly Federal regulations."