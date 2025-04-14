Hispanics Vicente Fernandez, Freddy Fender and Lin-Manuel Miranda enter the National Recording Registry

Published by Santiago Ospital 14 de abril, 2025

Three iconic sounds with a distinct Hispanic influence have been immortalized in the National Recording Registry. "El Rey" by Vicente Fernández, "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" by Freddy Fender, and the original recording of Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the 25 songs selected for preservation in the Library of Congress archives.

"This year’s National Recording Registry list is an honor roll of superb American popular music from the wide-ranging repertoire of our great nation," stated Robbin Ahrold, chairman of the National Recording Preservation Council. The select group includes the trio of "Latin superstars.”

As part of the ranchera genre, Fernández's “El Rey” (1973) is an iconic rendition of a classic originally written by Mexico's José Alfredo Jiménez. The song is described as a reflection of personal pride and honor, representing the legacy of Fernández, a two-time Grammy winner and eight-time Latin Grammy recipient.

“Before the Next Teardrop Falls” (1975) was the track that elevated Freddy Fender to stardom, taking him from music as a part-time profession to the top of the charts. The library highlights the "expressive and plaintive tenor" of the singer born Baldemar Huerta in San Benito, Texas. Sung in both Spanish and English, the country ballad beautifully captures themes of resignation and hope in love.

The Mexican-American Fender was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who comes from a Puerto Rican family. Speaking in Spanish, the composer and playwright shared that the international success of the musical Hamilton, which dramatizes the story of Alexander Hamilton, “was very impactful because, for me, it represents the immigration story of our nation, even before it became the USA.”

The award-winning Hamilton was finally added to the library ten years after its Broadway debut. The most recorded that year, with the original cast, was, fittingly, the version included in the record. The season earned him a dozen Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and an award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Additions to the 2025 National Recording Registry “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John (1973), “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse (2006), and “Chicago Transit Authority” by Chicago (1969). The latter was the crowd favorite among the more than 2,600 nominations this year.



While the selections this year were diverse, two stand out for their uniqueness: the Windows reboot chime, composed by Brian Eno in 1995, and the soundtrack to the video game Minecraft, composed by German musician Daniel Rosenfeld (aka C418), released as Minecraft: Volume Alpha in 2011.



Here is the complete list of new additions to the National Recording Registry:



Aloha 'Oe – Hawaiian Quintette (1913) (single)

Sweet Georgia Brown – Brother Bones & His Shadows (1949) (single)

Happy Trails – Roy Rogers and Dale Evans (1952) (single)

Radio Broadcast of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series – Chuck Thompson (1960)

Harry Urata Field Recordings (1960-1980)

Hello Dummy! – Don Rickles (1968) (album)

Chicago Transit Authority – Chicago (1969) (album)

Bitches Brew – Miles Davis (1970) (album)

Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'' – Charley Pride (1971) (single)

I Am Woman – Helen Reddy (1972) (single)

El Rey – Vicente Fernández (1973) (single)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John (1973) (album)

Before the Next Teardrop Falls – Freddy Fender (1975) (single)

I've Got the Music in Me – Thelma Houston & Pressure Cooker (1975) (album)

The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett (1975) (album)

Fly Like an Eagle – Steve Miller Band (1976) (album)

Nimrod Workman Collection (1973-1994)

Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman (1988) (album)

My Life– Mary J. Blige (1994) (album)

Microsoft Windows Reboot Chime – Brian Eno (1995)

My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion (1997) (single)

Our American Journey – Chanticleer (2002) (album)

Back to Black - Amy Winehouse (2006) (album)

Minecraft: Volume Alpha – Daniel Rosenfeld (2011) (album)

A record with a lot of Hispanic rhythm

Salsa, mariachi, reggaeton, and dozens of other Latin rhythms are featured in the complete list of 675 recordings. This collection spans over a century, from the first recording of a mariachi group in Mexico City more than 100 years ago to iconic artists like Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz, and Johnny Pacheco.

Last year, Mexico's Juan Gabriel, with “Amor eterno,” and Puerto Rico's Hector Lavoe, with “El cantante,” were also added to the list. Additionally, Daddy Yankee's “Gasolina” became his first reggaeton song to be included.