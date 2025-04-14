Bernie Sanders makes surprise appearance at Coachella

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de abril, 2025

Senator Bernie Sanders appeared Saturday before thousands of people at the Coachella Festival to deliver his socialist message to the audience.

Sanders, who is on a tour dubbed Fight the Oligarchy, took the festival stage to talk about justice.

"This country faces very great difficulties and the future of America depends on your generation," he told attendees.

"You can turn away and ignore what is happening, but do so at your own peril. We need you to stand up to fight for justice. Let them fight for economic justice, social justice, and racial justice," Sanders exclaimed.

The senator accused Donald Trump of thinking that climate change is a scam, and of being dangerously wrong.

In doing so, Sanders claimed that it is time to fight the fossil fuel industry across the country.

The socialist senator continued his speech by saying the country needs an economy that "doesn't just work for the 1%.” He states that now is time to fight the insurance and pharmaceutical companies because the "American healthcare system is broken."

Ocasio-Cortez accompanies Sanders during his tour

Sanders was not alone. He had earlier held a rally alongside socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They were joined on the tour by celebrities and musicians such as Neil Young, Maggie Rogers and Joan Baez.

Ocasio-Cortez addressed the crowd with her usual rhetoric. "No matter your race, religion, gender, identity or status, no matter if you disagree with me on some things.... I hope you see that this movement is not about partisan labels or purity tests, it's about class solidarity."

Bernie Sanders hopes to spur new independent candidates to run for office without the Democratic Party label. The party’s popularity has reached record lows in recent polls.