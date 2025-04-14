At least five missing and one dead after boat sinks off the coast of Florida
Following the fatal incident, four other people were rescued from the vessel, which was 29 miles off the U.S. coast.
At least five people are missing and one was reported dead after a boat capsized near St. Lucie Inlet, off the southeast coast of Florida, according to a statement issued by local authorities on Sunday.
Following the incident four other people were rescued from the boat, which was 29 miles off the U.S. coast, the fire chief of the Martin County Fire Rescue confirmed on X.
The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for the five other people still unaccounted for.
One person aboard the vessel said it capsized Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District. The Coast Guard began its rescue mission after a "good Samaritan reported the accident."
#BREAKING @USCG crews rescued 4 people from a capsized vessel, Sun., approx. 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet after a good Samaritan reported the incident. A person on board reported the vessel capsized Fri. and an additional 5 people are still missing. The search is ongoing. #SAR pic.twitter.com/R4dc16kyRZ— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 13, 2025
The four rescued survivors were taken by helicopter to Cleveland South Hospital in Stuart, Florida, for further evaluation. One patient has serious injuries, the Martin County Fire Department reported. The other three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.