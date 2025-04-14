Venezuelan Salvador Pérez hit the game-winning home run for the Kansas City Royals

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de abril, 2025

A home run by Venezuelan Salvador Perez capped the Kansas City Royals' win over the Cleveland Rangers. The Royals prevailed Sunday 4x2 over the Guardians with the two-run homer.

With the homer, the 34-year-old Perez reached 275 home runs and 925 RBIs in his major league career. From the mound, the Royals had a remarkable day that began with 7.2 innings by Cole Ragans and culminated with a save by Dominican Carlos Estévez (5).

Venezuelan third baseman Maikel García drove in two runs in his first three-hit game of the season.

Other results

In another result, the Cincinnati Reds blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 4x0 for their eighth win of the season.

Dominican Elly De La Cruz, who hit a spectacular grand slam on Saturday, reached 17 RBIs with a blast to right field, ranking fifth in that statistic, led by the Yankees' Aaron Judge with 20.

Judge, 32, started and finished with a hit and a base on balls in the New York Yankees' 5x4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.The Giants scored three runs in the sixth inning en route to their 11th victory of the year.