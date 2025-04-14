Global stock markets rise after easing of trade tensions

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange watches market fluctuations. Xinhua/Sipa USA / Cordon Press.

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de abril, 2025

The New York Stock Exchange opened higher on Monday. In early trading, the Dow Jones advanced 0.97%, the Nasdaq rose 2.25%, and the broader S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

Market movement followed news of a temporary exemption from customs tariffs on technological products such as cell phones and computers.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Monday, and the positive trend extended to Europe, where markets opened with strong gains.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 1.2%, Seoul gained 0.95%, and Sydney advanced 1.34%. In China, Hong Kong registered gains of 2.4%, while Shanghai rose 0.8%. The rebound followed last week's market turmoil.

The positive trend continued in Europe, and as of 7:05 GMT, early trading saw the Paris Stock Exchange up 2.14%, Frankfurt rising 2.10%, Milan gaining 2.04%, and London advancing 1.6%, according to AFP.

The Madrid Stock Exchange was the exception, with the Ibex-35 slipping 0.18%.