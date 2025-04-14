HBO confirms actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape in new Harry Potter adaptation

Published by Juan Peña 14 de abril, 2025

HBO, which will produce a new series adaptation of the Harry Potter novels, confirmed part of its cast on Monday.

Among the actors announced is Paapa Essiedu, who will portray Severus Snape, the "evil" potions professor who torments the main character throughout his time at school."

The casting of Essiedu had been under consideration for several months, with multiple media outlets reporting that the production company and the British actor's representatives were finalizing negotiations, which was confirmed on Monday.

Controversy over Essiedu's choice of Snape

The casting of Essiedu has sparked controversy, as his physical appearance does not match the character’s description in the book. The 34-year-old BAFTA-nominated actor is Black, which has sparked a furor on social media.

Some Harry Potter fans have been unhappy with this choice since rumors first surfaced about his nomination for the role.

In the film adaptation, Severus Snape, portrayed by Alan Rickman, won over audiences. Rickman's performance throughout the saga was praised by both critics and fans.

Critics argue that changes to an actor's physical attributes have been a recurring trend in screen adaptations for several years. In addition to skin color, some Harry Potter fans believe Paapa Essiedu is too attractive for a character described as "a thin, sallow-skinned man with a big, hooked nose and yellow, uneven teeth."

A similar situation occurred in a theatrical adaptation several years ago, when the character of Hermione Granger, portrayed by Emma Watson in the films, was played by a Black actress. The fan reaction, which was widely criticized as racist, involved harsh criticism on social media and calls for a boycott of the play.