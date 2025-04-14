VIDEO: Successful Blue Origin NS-31 flight featuring Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez

Published by Juan Peña 14 de abril, 2025

Blue Origin's rocket, carrying an all-female space mission, successfully lifted off and reached space. On board was a group of women, including the fiancé of Jeff Bezos, the technology mogul and owner of the space company.

The fully automated rocket lifted off vertically, and the capsule separated mid-flight as planned. Afterward, the capsule deployed its parachutes and descended back to the surface in a controlled, lensed descent.

This marks the first all-female spaceflight since the historic solo mission by Soviet cosmonaut and engineer Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

In addition to American singer Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Jeff Bezos, the flight includes CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, research scientist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket specialist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

This marks the 11th suborbital flight by Blue Origin, which has been offering space tourism trips on its New Shepard rocket since 2021. The prices for these trips are not publicly disclosed.

During the approximately ten-minute trip from liftoff to landing, the six female passengers surpassed the Kármán line, which is located 60 miles above sea level, according to international convention.

To date, Blue Origin has sent 52 people into suborbital space on 10 manned missions.

Past celebrities who have traveled aboard the New Shepard include William Shatner, the legendary actor from the Star Trek science fiction saga, and Jeff Bezos himself, who was aboard the inaugural manned flight.

Bezos competes with Virgin Galactic, which also offers suborbital flights. However, Blue Origin also aims to expand into the orbital flight market and compete with SpaceX, owned by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

In January, Blue Origin successfully completed its first unmanned orbital flight using a much more powerful rocket called New Glenn.