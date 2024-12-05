If they are not welcomed back to their home countries, the Trump administration could deport some immigrants to other territories

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised again to deport tens of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally. According to NBC News, part of this plan could include sending some migrants to countries other than their own, just in case their countries of origin refuse to accept them.

According to NBC News, and based on conversations with at least three sources familiar with the President-elect's transition team's plans, this option is on the table. In effect, these immigrants could be sent to the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Panama and Grenada. There has reportedly already been contact between Trump's team and representatives of some of these countries to try to work out an agreement to facilitate the transfers.

"It is not clear if the migrants would be allowed to legally remain to work and live in the countries to which they are deported. It is also not known what kind of pressure — either economic or diplomatic — the Trump transition is applying to countries to get them to agree, or might apply once President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated in January," they added from NBC News.

At the same time, they reported that Trump's team plans to deport immigrants within the first week of arrest, as they believe this would accelerate the overall pace of deportations.

"President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants, secure the border, and deport dangerous criminals and terrorists that make our communities less safe. He will deliver," said Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump transition team and future Press Secretary, in dialogue with NBC News.

During the first Trump Administration, an agreement was reached with Guatemala to send immigrants there from other countries seeking asylum in the United States. This initiative was permanently halted after the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The Bahamian Prime Minister's office confirmed approaches from the Trump transition team, but it was "firmly" rejected.

"This matter was presented to the Government of The Bahamas but was reviewed and firmly rejected by the Prime Minister. The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request. The Prime Minister... remain[s] focused on addressing the concerns of The Bahamian people. Since the Prime Minister’s rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity regarding this matter. The Government of The Bahamas remains committed in its position," an NBC News spokesperson told NBC News.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president, flatly ruled out receiving non-citizens of her country. "Obviously, we are in solidarity with everyone, but our principal function is to receive Mexicans. And we hope to have an agreement with the Trump administration in case there are these deportations so that they can also send people who come from other countries to their countries of origin," she said in this regard.