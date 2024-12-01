The high cost of sanctuary cities: Study reveals that in two years Denver has spent $356 million on illegal immigrants

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 30 de noviembre, 2024

The Common Sense Institute (CSI) published a study revealing how Denver, recognized as a sanctuary city, has spent $356 million in public funds on migrant care since 2022. This report comes after the statements of Mayor Mike Johnston, who assured that he is willing to face jail time in rejection of the mass deportation plan pushed by Donald Trump.

Significant cost to taxpayers

The report, by CSI, a non-partisan organization dedicated to economic analysis, estimates that the city has spent $7,900 per immigrant, equivalent to 8% of Denver's total budget for 2025, projected at $4.4 billion. Most of these funds would have gone to education, health, housing and transportation for the approximately 45,000 migrants who have arrived in the Denver metro area since December 2022.

Of the resources invested, $228 million corresponds to the education of 16,197 migrant students enrolled in metro area schools. According to the CSI, the average cost per student amounts to $14,100 per year, an expense that represents between 1 and 2% of the state education budget for the 2024-2025 academic cycle.

Municipal adjustments in the midst of the crisis

To cover these costs, the Johnston administration has implemented cuts in municipal services such as recreation centers and urban beautification programs, and has resorted to its contingency fund. However, the immigration crisis has generated an impact that transcends the economy. Emergency systems in Denver are on the verge of saturation, and according to the Common Sense Institute report, local hospitals have provided uncompensated medical care to migrants, the value of which amounts to $49 million.

Divided positions on the law

Despite this crisis, Johnston has opposed Trump's proposed immigration policies, calling them "illegal or immoral or un-American." During a recent interview, he even stated his willingness to face jail time to defend his policies.

For his part, Tom Homan, Trump's appointed "border czar," stated in a television interview that he would be willing to jail the mayor if he violates the law. Citing legal precedents such as Arizona v. United States, Homan argued that Denver's sanctuary policies violate federal regulations.