Hamas announces the release of Edan Alexander, the last American hostage in Gaza

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de mayo, 2025

Hamas announced Sunday that it will release Edan Alexander, an American hostage in Gaza, as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the territory blockaded by Israel and resume humanitarian aid deliveries, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

While a date for the release was not specified, the statement comes days before President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, but not Israel.

Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier raised in Tenafly, N.J., was abducted from his military base during the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas leader in Gaza, stated that the group has been in contact with the U.S. administration in recent days and is ready to "immediately start intensive negotiations" with the goal of reaching a long-term truce.

The Trump administration's efforts



President Trump and his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, have frequently mentioned Alexander by name in recent months, highlighting his release as a priority.

Witkoff, who is expected to visit Israel in the coming hours, has been involved in negotiations to extend the cease-fire and secure the release of more hostages. "Every time they say Edan’s name, it’s like they didn’t forget. They didn’t forget he’s American, and they’re working on it," Yael Alexander, Edan's mother, told The Associated Press in February.

Trump's visit to the region



Trump's Middle East tour comes at a time of high tension, with the U.S. administration backing Israel as it seeks to advance peace negotiations.

Although a visit to Israel is not scheduled, Alexander's announced release could be a focal point during discussions in Qatar, a key mediator in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, along with Egypt and the United States.