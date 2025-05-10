Trump met with NYC Mayor Adams at the White House: "It was very nice"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump received New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the White House. The president hosted the now-independent mayor weeks after federal judge Dale Ho dismissed corruption charges against him. Trump called the meeting "very pleasant" and remarked the mayor only went "to say hello."

Moments after the meeting, Trump told reporters present at the White House that he had a good time with Adams. "And I think he came to thank me, frankly," he added.

For his part, the NYC mayor posted a video on his X account, noting that he dialogued with the president on various issues affecting the Big Apple.

"New Yorkers elected me to fight for them and their families, and every single day, our administration works to make our city better and to uphold our indisputable title as the greatest city in the world. As part of that mission, I met this afternoon with President Trump and members of his administration at the White House to discuss critical infrastructure projects, as well as the preservation of essential social services, among other topics," the mayor said.

"Our meeting was productive and laid a strong foundation for continued discussions about New York City's top priorities, and, in the coming weeks, I am hopeful our administrations will meet again to build on this progress. A good leader finds common ground to get things done, and that's why I remain committed to working with this administration wherever collaboration helps make New York City the best place in the world to raise a family," he added.

Adams, who announced that he will seek re-election as an independent, had already met with the president's border 'czar,' Tom Homan. He even defended Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, when many Democrats associated him with "fascism."

"I've heard those terms thrown at me by some political leaders in town, using terms like Hitler and fascist. (...) My answer is no, I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like," he declared in October last year, still in the midst of the presidential campaign.