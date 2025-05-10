Donald Trump announces a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan

Published by Juan Peña 10 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Saturday a cease-fire between India and Pakistan, which have been engaged in border fighting for a week as a result of an escalating war.

The president made his announcement through social networks and assures that the truce is "immediate". It would be the result of a long night of negotiations and mediation with the parties involved in the conflict.

A few minutes later, Pakistan confirmed that it had accepted the ceasefire, according to official sources consulted by AFP.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday that Pakistan and India had agreed to "a ceasefire with immediate effect" in a message on X, confirming a similar announcement by US President Donald Trump.

India and Pakistan are two nuclear powers that live in a constant warlike tension due to different positions that oppose them, the most important of them being the dispute over the control of the Kashmir region.

The clashes in recent days, which included exchanges of artillery fire and aerial bombardments, were the worst in decades.

"After a long night of U.S.-mediated talks, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a TOTAL AND IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE," Trump posted on social media. "Congratulations to both countries for using common sense and great intelligence - thank you for your attention to this matter!"