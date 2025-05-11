Zelensky accepts Trump's offer to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday to negotiate a lasting ceasefire

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de mayo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday his readiness to meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Turkey in an effort to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict between the two countries.

The meeting, initially proposed by Putin, has the backing of President Donald Trump, who urged Zelensky to accept the offer.

Zelensky expressed his hope on X that the talks in Istanbul will lead to a lasting ceasefire. "We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses" the Ukrainian president wrote.

We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2025

Putin's proposal came after a weekend marked by a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

The Russian leader said negotiations must be conducted without preconditions and address the "root causes" of the conflict, with the aim of achieving sustainable peace. "Our proposal, as they say, is on the table," Putin stated, adding that the decision now rests with Ukraine and its allies.

Trump, who has continued to play an influential role in international politics, publicly pressed Zelensky to agree to the meeting. In a series of social media posts, Trump wrote: "President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY."

He further expressed skepticism about Putin's intentions, but insisted on the urgency of negotiations, "HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!"

Dialogue initiative



On Saturday, European leaders meeting in Kiev demanded a 30-day unconditional ceasefire from Putin, threatening further sanctions if it was not met.

However, the Russian president rejected these demands, calling them "ultimatums" and reiterating his readiness to negotiate directly with Ukraine.

Putin also indicated that he would discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the details of facilitating negotiations in Istanbul.

According to the Russian leader, the talks could lay the groundwork for "some new truces" and a broader ceasefire, although he did not offer details on possible concessions.