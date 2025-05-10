Trump administration cuts $50 million in aid to Zambia due to ‘systematic’ drug theft

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de mayo, 2025

The US ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, on Thursday announced a cut of $50 million in aid to the African country for "systematic" drug theft.

"It is with great regret that I must announce that the United States will be cutting $50 million - that's 1.4 billion kwacha - from the annual aid provided to Zambia for medicines and medical supplies," Michael Gonzales stated in an embassy release.

The ambassador explained that "for more than a year, the United States has called on the Zambian Government to take tangible steps to respond to the systematic theft of these products throughout the country. In the face of the Government's poor response, the United States is taking the necessary steps to safeguard and ensure accountability for US taxpayer funds."

According to the release, the United States has invested about $600 million in economic development, improved health and the well-being of the Zambian people.

Approximately one out of every three kwacha spent on public healthcare in Zambia comes from the aid of the American people.