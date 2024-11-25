Homan warns that Trump will have zero tolerance for 'sanctuary' cities: "Don't cross that line"

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump has warned sanctuary cities that intend to defy his new immigration policy of the consequences for them. Border czar Tom Homan reminded them that this stance constitutes a dual offense of obstructing a federal officer and sheltering or hiding an illegal alien from ICE and warned that maintaining this position could result in a cut in the federal money these localities receive.

In an interview on Just The News not Noise, Homan stressed that the deportation of the more than 10 million illegal immigrants released by Biden into the country during his term is a priority for the new Administration, especially because it has had serious consequences in the increase in crime and insecurity. Therefore, it will start with those with criminal records or those who have committed crimes.

"I'm hoping to come to the game ready because President Trump and myself, we've been clear public safety threats and national security threats would be the priorities right out of the gate. Public safety threats, national security threats, we got plenty in the fight. So you know, what mayor or governor doesn't want public safety threats out of their communities."

Warning to 'sanctuary' cities: "federal law trumps state and local law."

Homan warned sanctuary cities that are preparing new rules - such as Los Angeles - to "protect" "their" illegal immigrants, that these will be useless, since "federal law trumps state and local law every time."

He further stressed that localities that act in this way are committing two crimes and will be brought before the Justice Department to determine whether this is criminal conduct: "They need to be aware of a couple things. No. 1, impeding a federal law enforcement officer is a crime. No. 2, if you knowingly harbor or conceal an illegal alien from ICE, that's a crime. So don't cross that line."

Cut off funding to cities or states that harbor illegals

The border czar noted that the Administration knows if there is an illegal alien in a county jail by fingerprints after being identified by fingerprints and stressed, "So if we know he's there, they don't give us access to him. Is that not harboring?" As such, he will ask the DOJ whether that constitutes a federal criminal violation. "I'll leave it up to the attorney general, but I think it needs to be reviewed thoroughly. And I hope they agree with me," he said.

In addition, Homan noted that he is considering imposing economic sanctions to force these cities or even rogue states to cooperate with the executive branch. "We have to take away federal funding. We have to take the money away."

The price of Biden's do-gooder policies: thousands of missing children

The former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's previous term also wanted to denounce that Biden's do-gooder policies have caused a lot of pain and dramatic situations, as is the case of the more than 300,000 missing children and who could be performing forced labor or being sexually exploited:

"Look, people are dead because of the policies of this administration. And many of these children will never find and many are going to be in sex trafficking. Many are going to be in forced labor. So that's one of the things President Trump's committed to, is trying to find these kids. It's going to be hard, but we need to find them and save them."