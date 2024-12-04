Eric Adams challenges his party and announces he will work with Tom Homan to fight illegal immigration in New York: 'Cancel me!'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

Eric Adams announced a tougher policy against illegal immigrants in New York City. For months now, the Democratic mayor has been clashing with progressives in his party, including the White House, over the border situation. This time, he said he was willing to be "canceled" to "protect the people" of the city.

The Democratic mayor said Tuesday that he was willing to deport immigrants who have been charged with crimes. This marks a change from his previous stance, since he argued that one had to wait for a final conviction before deportation.

He also said he hoped to have a meeting soon with Donald Trump and Tom Homan, the next border 'czar,' to discuss his deportation plans. Adams recently defended the president-elect from those who call him a "fascist."

"I’m not going to be warring with this administration, I'm going to be working with this administration. President Trump is the president-elect. And whomever he chooses to run his agencies. I'm looking forward to sitting down and see how do we better New York. (...) I would like to speak with our border czar, and find out what his plans are. Where our common grounds are, we can work together," continued Adams.

He then publicly hardened his immigration stance. "My position is that people who commit crimes in our city have given up their right to be in our city and I'm open to finding the best way to address that," Adams said.

When questioned by a reporter, the mayor said that a firm hand against illegal immigration used to be an acceptable stance within the Democratic party. "I want you all to google Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Google what they said about those who commit crimes in our country. They said 'those who commit crimes need to get out right away.' That was their position, so this is not a new position," he added.

"Cancel me"

The mayor also made reference to Bernardo Castro Mata, a 19-year-old Venezuelan illegal crosser who illegally entered the country and then allegedly shot two NYPD officers.

"You’ve got a guy, he’s on camera shooting at a police officer. (...) I don’t want that guy in my city, plain and simple. Those who are here committing crimes, robberies shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country," Adams continued.

The Democrat even challenged progressives in his party, claiming that he is willing to endure criticism to "protect" Big Apple neighbors. "Cancel me, because I’m going to protect the people of this city," he declared.

In February of this year, the New York City Council released that New York City was spending $387 per migrant per day to support the 64,800 people arriving in the Big Apple since 2022.