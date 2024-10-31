JD Vance took aim at Big Tech in his interview with Joe Rogan

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

Just days after interviewing Donald Trump, Joe Rogan released a new episode with his running mate, J.D. Vance. With the presidential election drawing ever closer, the most-listened-to podcaster in the country conversed with the Ohio senator for more than three hours. The conversation at times turned into a father-to-father chat, the two discussed the 2020 election, religious current events in the United States and the first assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pa.

Trump's interview with Rogan quickly blew up on social media and surpassed 40 million plays on YouTube. The senator from Ohio came to Texas to record shortly before the November election.

Rogan had previously praised Vance in his conversation with Trump, describing him as "a brilliant guy." If elected, the 40-year-old senator would be the first vice president in history to hail from Ohio.

Rogan's interview with Vance

One of the most viral moments of the interview, Vance and Rogan discussed the 2020 election results.

For the Ohio senator, Big Tech had a lot to do with Biden currently being president. "There is a non-partisan organization that actually looked at what would've happened to Americans' votes if they had known the truth about the fact that Joe Biden fundamentally traded his political influence for money. ... The non-partisan organization said that knowledge, which was suppressed by all the American media and the Big Tech scene, would've changed millions and millions of votes," Vance expressed.

"I think it was both the corruption of the FBI and intelligence services, but also the big technology companies themselves. Both of them are to blame. Fundamentally, if they hadn't done what they did, Donald Trump would have won another term as president," he added.

When it came to talking about woke culture, Rogan assured that it is a "religion without a good doctrine," a "religion that hasn't been thought out by wise people."

"Some religions see the body as a temple and some religions invite the pollution," added the Ohio senator.

As for the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pa., Vance wondered how a civilian could get so close to the former president with an AR-15. The senator expressed surprise that Trump is still alive, explaining that at that distance it was an "easy shot." "It's a genuine miracle. ... The whole thing is very fishy to me, and I hope that we win and then get to the bottom of it, because I think somebody clearly screwed up," Vance continued.

At times, the conversation between Rogan and Vance turned into a father-to-father chat, with both sharing funny stories about their children. The vice presidential candidate even used one to criticize Kamala Harris.

As he recounted, he was cooking alongside his 4-year-old son, clarifying earlier that he excels in the kitchen. The two were preparing some sort of Oreo cookie cake, when Vance stepped away for a few seconds. When he returned, he noticed that half of the cookies were gone and saw his son looking guilty. "Without a hint of irony or shame, he says 'I didn't eat the Oreos, you did.' That's the way that Kamala Harris lies," she added.