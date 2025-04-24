Trump's approval rating falls among Hispanics weighed down by trade war

Published by Israel Duro 24 de abril, 2025

The tariffs have cooled Donald Trump's idyll with the Hispanic electorate. The president's job approval has registered a drop among Latino voters in April, especially among those concerned about the impact of the trade war on prices and personal finances.

The decline among Hispanic voters is part of a broader trend of disapproval toward the Republican’s leadership, which now exceeds approval by an average of 5.5 points, according to polling aggregator RealClearPolitics. April has been particularly challenging for Trump, weighing down his numbers as the symbolic 100-day mark of his new term approaches—though his current ratings remain stronger than those recorded at the same point during his first term.

The loss of support among Latinos has been felt with the rekindling of the trade war, as even during the early stages of it voters were still with the president. The latest survey to date, published by The Economist/YouGov shows Hispanics notably more critical of the administration than the national average.

The economy and fear of rising inflation due to tariffs weigh Trump down

Thus, the Latino voter disapproves of Trump's job by 65% (57% strongly), compared to 54% on average. Only 32% are with the president, according to this media. Figures that are almost a carbon copy of the assessment of the management of the economy and jobs by the Republican administration: 65% reject the Trumpist measures and only 30% support them.

The worst record, however, comes from inflation, with the fear of how tariffs will affect the price of products. In this regard, 68% oppose Trump's work, with just 29% in support.

Overall failure among Hispanics in April

The suspense is repeated in almost all polls in April. Thus, Quantum Insights points out that the Republican magnate's measures do not convince Hispanics by 50%, compared to 42% who support him. Figures again below the national average (46.8-49.7%).

Once again it is the economy that most punishes the perception of the Latino electorate of the work of the Executive since Trump's return to the White House. The percentage of dissatisfied scales to 53%, while that of those who give a thumbs-up drops even more, to 40%.

Harvard-Harris gives Trump a negative 13 among the Latino electorate

The most telling data, however, came with the Harvard Harris poll. Their poll shows a -13 to presidential approval among Hispanic voters (53-40%). A particularly strong data because the average of this survey is of the few positive overall for Donald Trump in the last month, who would count on the support of 48% of respondents compared to 46% who were against his work.