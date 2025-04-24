Trump demands 'Vladimir, STOP!' after Russian attack on Kiev

Photo taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. AFP .

President Donald Trump expressed his outrage on social media Thursday following Russia's missile strikes on Kiev early that morning. The attacks come at a time when the U.S. is actively working to bring both sides to a ceasefire as quickly as possible.

"I am not happy with the Russian attacks on KYIV," the president wrote on his Truth Social. "Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the peace deal DONE!" he added, delivering an unusual rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky denounced the nighttime shelling of Kiev.

A few hours earlier, the Ukrainian president condemned the situation in Kiev this Thursday on X.

"This morning, our country has suffered another Russian attack, massive, with more than 200 aerial threats: missiles, including ballistic, and about 150 attack drones. Unfortunately, there have been destructions and losses in our capital and other cities," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

According to Ukrainian forces, more than 12 people were killed and around 90 others were injured in these attacks. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

Zelensky confirmed on social media that, due to the Russian attack, he has decided to shorten his visit to South Africa.

Ukraine insists it will not give up Crimea

The shelling in Kiev and other nearby regions occurred just hours after Trump criticized his Ukrainian counterpart for refusing to recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014, as part of any eventual peace deal.

Since launching its military assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Russia now occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory. In addition to Crimea, it claims four other Ukrainian regions as its own.

Russia confirms shelling targeted Kiev's defense industry

Moscow said Thursday that the overnight shelling in Ukraine targeted the defense industry, insisting that the attack was not aimed at civilian targets, despite Kiev authorities reporting at least nine deaths.

"Overnight, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive attack with drones and long-range air, land and sea-based weapons against Ukraine's aircraft, aerospace, machine-building and armored vehicle industries," said the Russian Defense Ministry which added: "The objectives of the attack were met."