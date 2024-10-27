Trump vows to slash energy costs during a massive rally in Pennsylvania

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 26 de octubre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump continued his election campaign in Pennsylvania, a key electoral state, promising to drastically cut energy costs if re-elected on November 5.

The Republican candidate's intention was to mark a sharp contrast with Kamala Harris's energy policies, specifically in the oil and gas arena, where the Democratic campaign has not stopped sending undecided signals.

"Starting on day one of my new administration, I will end Kamala Harris' war on Pennsylvania energy," Trump said at the rally. "And we will frack, frack, frack."

The former president then claimed that Harris has been against any activity involving drilling.

Harris, unlike Trump, does not have a clear position on fracking or hydraulic fracturing. While the Democrat has repeatedly said during this election campaign that she will support drilling, years earlier, the Democratic candidate had clearly positioned herself against the activity, a stance that Republicans have widely criticized.

Fracking is particularly important in Pennsylvania, as it is necessary to access the state's vast gas resources.

Pennsylvania is a swing state and the second-largest natural gas producer in the United States. In 2020, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by a one-percentage-point margin. Trump and Harris appear to be in a technical tie for this election, with the Republican positioning himself slightly favored in the election polls.

During his latest rally in the key swing state, Trump blamed Harris for the Biden administration's "failures" on oil and gas production in the country. In particular, Trump referenced electric vehicle manufacturing and production, the closing of power plants and the spike in energy prices, which rose as much as 50% in the Keystone State, reported Fox News Digital.

In that vein, Trump promised a total reconfiguration of prices.

"Your energy prices will be cut in half within 12 months from Jan. 20, which is when we would take over," Trump said to cheers from the audience. "We’re going to fix it very fast (...) Kamala broke it, and I will fix it."

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "This is all you really need to know: Kamala BROKE IT— and I WILL FIX IT... With your support on November 5th, America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before." pic.twitter.com/SRLPSOM5dC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

"[The Democrats] waged a war on your commonwealth like never before," the former president stated.

"They annihilated your steel mills, decimated your coal jobs, assaulted your oil and gas jobs and sold off your manufacturing jobs to China and other foreign nations all over the world (...) You're going to come back under the Trump administration."