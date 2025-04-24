Robert Sarah, the conservative champion with slim odds of becoming the first Black pope

Published by Israel Duro 24 de abril, 2025

Cardinal Robert Sarah has long been a significant challenge for Pope Francis. The former prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship under the Argentine pontiff has consistently opposed Francis' more progressive approach, earning favor among conservative factions who saw him as a potential successor. However, this prospect remains unlikely, as many members of the College of Cardinals were appointed by Francis himself, and their open confrontation makes it improbable that Sarah would receive enough votes from the Cardinals.

His age could also be a significant obstacle, as no pope of such advanced years has ever been elected. Currently 79, Cardinal Sarah will just make the cut to participate in the conclave, with 80 being the age limit for voting. Moreover, he could not be viewed as a "transitional pope," as Vatican experts suggest, since his views are in stark contrast to those of Pope Francis. A papacy under Sarah would represent a complete reversal of the policies established by Bergoglio during his twelve-year tenure.

Signer of the 'dubia' questioning Francis

The Guinean cardinal has been outspoken in his role as a guardian of orthodoxy, particularly in defending life from conception to natural death (opposing abortion and euthanasia), advocating for priestly celibacy, and opposing the ordination of women. In fact, he is one of the five signatories of a dubia—a formal request for the pope to respond with a simple "yes" or "no" to key doctrinal questions, without theological elaboration, aimed at clarifying the Church's teachings on critical issues.

Gender ideology "is satanic"

In addition, Sarah has openly opposed some of Francis' most controversial actions, such as his gestures towards the LGBT community and his stance on gender ideology. He has directly described these positions as "satanic," arguing that they "destroy the family and dissolve human identity."

Sarah also criticized Francis' stance on mass immigration, warning that "the Church cannot collaborate in this new form of slavery that mass immigration has become." The Guinean cardinal condemned the conditions in which these migrants arrive in Europe, describing them as "overcrowded" and "without dignity," and pointed out that they are exploited by mafias that profit from the situation.

"Europe has given up. It has lost its roots, a tree without roots dies"

The migration phenomenon also has a second, equally important, dimension for Europe. According to Sarah, the massive influx of immigrants is eroding the identity of the Old Continent: "Europe has given up. It has lost its roots; a tree without roots dies. There is no birth rate, and they are being silently invaded by other cultures. I fear that the West will die."

Sarah believes that Islam plays a significant role in this situation and sees it as one of the greatest threats to Western culture. His concerns are not limited to the attacks of radical Islamism but extend to cultural replacement, noting that Europe’s decline creates an ideal environment for the spread of Islam. Hence, his warning: "Europe will be overrun by Islam if it does not return to God."

Against 2030 Agenda

The former prefect is also a well-known critic of the 2030 Agenda, condemning both the UN and the European Union for attempting to impose a moral vision that strays far from Christian tradition. He argues that these efforts undermine fundamental values and promote a new form of moral totalitarianism.