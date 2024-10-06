Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania. With a large crowd, including the presence of Elon Musk, the Republican candidate headlined a campaign event from the same spot where he suffered his first assassination attempt on July 13. The former president spoke in an emotional and hopeful tone about the future of the country and asked those present to join him on November 5 in order to win in the Keystone State.

Given the amount of people, the event had a few speakers to warm up the crowd until the arrival of the former president. JD Vance, Eric Trump,Lara Trump, businessman Steve Widkoff and Dave McCormick, a candidate running for Senate from PA, were on hand to entertain the crowd on this occasion.

Trump made his entrance at approximately 6 p.m., accompanied by his classic entrance theme, "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood. The singer was present and performed the song live for the former president's entrance.

Highlights of Trump's return to Butler

When the applause died down, Trump stepped up to the microphone and said the following, "So, as I was saying," which sparked another ovation from the audience. The ex-president joked about where he had left his previous speech, that of July 13, until he was interrupted by a gunman shooting at him. On a screen he showed the graphic that he said saved his life, since he turned around for a second to see it on the screen.

"Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement, MAGA, in the history of our country -- But by the hand of Providence and the Grace of God, that villain did NOT succeed in his goal," the ex-president began.

"Yet we are here this evening, in record numbers... not only to mark a triumph of the American Spirit over evil and adversity, but also to pay tribute to some of the best and bravest we have ever known," he continued.

After dedicating a few words to David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were injured on July 13, a moment of silence was held in honor of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who lost his life protecting his family during the attack. A singer even took the stage to sing 'Ave Maria' as a tribute.

A moment of silence began at 6:11, the exact time the shooting began almost three months ago. The Comperatore family was present at Trump's event and Corey's firefighter suit was placed at the spot where he lost his life.

"Corey is not with us tonight and he should be. (...) The love that Corey showed on that day and throughout his life is the love that sustains our entire movement. Love that our families have, love of our communities, and love of our country. It is a force more powerful than any hatred and malice," Trump noted.

The Republican brought hopeful rhetoric to Butler about the future of the country, focusing on what they can accomplish in the years ahead.

"I believe that every citizen deserves an America with grand ambitions, great opportunities, and limitless potential. An America where you can get ahead, and be proud of the life you provide for your family. You deserve a government that protects and respects its own citizens—that defends your sovereignty, your security, your dignity, and your FREEDOM," exclaimed Trump

"You deserve a nation that BUILDS things again, that MAKES things again, that aims for the stars once more, and that once again commands the RESPECT of the entire world. Above all, you deserve leadership in Washington that does not answer to the lobbyists, the bureaucrats, or the corrupt special interests, but answers only to you, the hardworking citizens of America," he added.

Minutes later, Elon Musk took the stage to say a few words. Sporting a black 'MAGA' cap, the mogul asserted that freedom of speech is more important than ever.

"If people don't know what's going on, if they don't know the truth, how can you make an informed vote? You must have free speech in order to have a democracy. That is why it's the First Amendment. And the Second Amendment is there to ensure that we have the First Amendment," he said.

Musk even streamed the event on his X account, where, toward the end of the event, it surpassed 14 million views.

Trump returned to the microphone and asked to pray for the victims of Hurricane Helene, criticized Kamala Harris for her "radical" policies and repeated the details of his economic agenda for an eventual second term.

"The centerpiece of my plan for the manufacturing renaissance will be a 15% 'Made in America' corporate tax, reducing the corporate tax from 21% to 15%, but only for those who manufacture their products in the United States," the Republican continued.

Finally, he emphasized the need to win in November to take back America and "secure" prosperity for the coming years.

"In honor of all those American Heroes who came before us, we will press forward, we will push onward, and together, we will WIN, WIN, WIN. Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will stop us," he said.