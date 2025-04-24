Hispanic population leads the nation's birth increase

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de abril, 2025

Provisional data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics revealed that the number of births in the country increased in 2024 after falling in 2023, the increase being driven by Hispanics and Asians.

According to the report, overall births increased by 1%, surpassing 3.6 million. This reflected a 5% rise among Asian women and a 4% rise among Hispanic women. In addition, the figures showed that births declined among black women and decreased slightly among white Americans.

The report from the National Center for Health Statistics detailed that although the number of births increased in the past year, the total fertility rate remained below the population replacement level, that is, the minimum needed for a generation to replace itself. In the country, the rate has been below that threshold since 1971, and its decline has been steady since 2007.

Fertility rate The overall fertility rate was 54.6 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44, an increase of less than 1% since 2023.

In addition, the data indicated that the birth rate for teenagers and women aged 20 to 30 fell to historic lows in 2024, while the birth rate for women over 30 increased.

Women aged 30 to 34 had a higher birth rate (95.4 per 1,000 women) than those in their early 20s (91.4).

"The fertilization president"

The data coincides with news that Donald Trump is evaluating granting economic incentives to increase the birth rate in the country.

Although at first it was a report from the New York Times, from where they pointed out that the White House was studying helping with a $5,000 payment to mothers after giving birth, the president himself pointed out he wants to be "known as the fertilization president."