White House secrets and priorities for a second term: Joe Rogan chatted for nearly three hours with Donald Trump

25 de octubre, 2024

Joe Rogan released the interview with Donald Trump. The conversation between the two had generated much anticipation following the announcement just days earlier. he Republican candidate for president spent three hours chatting with the country's most listened-to podcaster, and the video soon accumulated millions of views on different platforms.

Shortly before the release of episode number 2,219 of "The Joe Rogan Experience," it was announced that the conversation between Rogan and Trump had been three hours long, which even caused the former president to be delayed in arriving at his campaign event in Michigan.

In a very close and conversational tone, the two talked about the media, the presidential election, and what an eventual second Trump administration would look like, among many other things.

Rogan's interview with Trump

It was the first time Rogan had interviewed a presidential nominee of one of the country's two major parties. The conversation began around Trump's relationship with the media, particularly that break from the first presidential campaign of 2016.

"There’s probably no one in history that I’ve ever seen that’s been attacked the way you’ve been attacked and the way they’ve done it so coordinated and systematically," Rogan told him.

The podcaster also acknowledged that Trump mainly connects with people because he doesn't talk like politicians. "People were tired of someone talking in that sh---, ready-made, politician's jargon. And even if they didn't agree with you, at least they knew that, whoever that guy was, it was him. When you see some people talk... you don't know who they are," he continued.

The conversation suddenly turned to the country's history, passing through General Robert Lee, Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley, one of the presidents who pushed tariffs the hardest.

As for his time in the White House, and clarifying that he does not like "excuses," Trump assured that his worst mistake was to have trusted some people he did not know very well to occupy important positions. The former president also fondly recalled Lincoln's bedroom, which he described as "tall like Barron."

Trump also listed his administration's foreign policy accomplishments. He revealed that he spoke very often with Vladimir Putin and would never have invaded Ukraine with him in the White House. "I can't tell you what I told him because it would be inappropriate," the Republican noted.

As for the economy, the Republican candidate promised to reduce taxes and regulations as in his first term, as well as to start lowering the debt hand in hand with "growth," something he could not materialize before because of the appearance of the Coronavirus.

The conversation, tinged in an after-dinner tone, also revolved around Elon Musk, nuclear energy, Robert Kennedy Jr. and even Joe Biden himself.

On the November elections, Trump claimed not to believe in the polls. However, he was very hopeful in the final stretch of campaigning. "I think we're going to have a good very election because people are starting to get to know her," he indicated.

Trump showed Rogan the scar left from the first assassination attempt in Butler and assured that Biden has nothing to worry about because only the lives of "consistent presidents" are in danger.

He also had time to praise JD Vance, his running mate, whom he defined as the "best choice" and a "brilliant man."