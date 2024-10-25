Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

A Holocaust survivor hit back at Kamala Harris for defining Donald Trump as "fascist" and comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Jerry Wartski is 94 years old, a former prisoner of Auschwitz and currently serves as honorary chairman of the Israel Heritage Foundation. According to his claims, "I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes."

The Democratic candidate recently stopped by a CNN town hall held in Pennsylvania, where she called the former president a "fascist."

"This is a serious, serious issue. And we know who he is. He admires dictators. The American people deserve to have a president who encourages healthy debate, works across the aisle, not afraid of good ideas wherever they come from, but also maintains certain standards about how we think about the role and the responsibility, and certainly not comparing oneself in a clearly admiring way to Hitler," Harris said in dialogue with Anderson Cooper.

"She owes an apology to all those who were killed by Hitler"

Wartski participated in a campaign video forTrump, where he first recalled the horrors his family experienced during the Nazi years.

"Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old. He murdered my parents and most of my family. (...) I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes," he noted in the video.

"For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States," Wartski stated, adding also that Harris "owes my parents and all those who were killed by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie."

In turn, the 94-year-old said Trump's geopolitical approach would be beneficial for stability in the Middle East and particularly for Israel.

"I believe that President Trump is definitely going to be good for Israel because everything that he’s done up until now was in [its] favor. He never betrayed anyone and he never showed any weakness," he commented.