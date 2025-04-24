Several federal departments terminate their contracts with LinkedIn because of its DEI rules

Published by Juan Peña 24 de abril, 2025

Three federal government departments have decided to end their contracts with LinkedIn, the largest social network dedicated to the world of work and employment. According to government spokesmen, the decision is because the social network maintains Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

As advanced this week by Fox, the Department of the Interior, the Treasury Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs maintained several contracts with LinkedIn until now. A spokesman for the Interior Department called the deals "wasteful, woke and downright ridiculous" when confirming the termination of the contracts.

The same source put the amount of at least his department's contract with LinkedIn at $1 million. In total, between all the departments, the sum amounts to around $4.5 million. The termination of the contracts is in response to Donald Trump's executive order condemning DEI policies.

For its part, the social network denies that any agreements or contracts have been canceled because of a disagreement over compliance with DEI policies.

"Every American taxpayer should be angry that the Biden Administration wasted so much money on contracts like these. Under President Trump's leadership, we have been combing through hundreds of thousands of contracts here at the Department alone and are canceling wasteful, and frankly ridiculous contracts that do not align with the will of the American people. This contract is being rescinded as we speak," an Interior Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.