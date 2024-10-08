Elon Musk: 'If Trump doesn't win, it will be the last election we will have'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Elon Musk discussed the presidential election in a more than two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson. The mogul discussed his relationship with Donald Trump, the dangers of a November defeat and tried to explain why Kamala Harris has so much support from big business and celebrity figures.

Musk sat next to Carlson in a simple set up, consisting of a couple of chairs, a small table and then a space adapted to be all white. Within hours of its publication, the interview had more than three million plays on X.

One of the most viral moments of the conversation was when Musk assessed the existing possibility of Harris ultimately winning the presidential election. "If [Trump] loses, I'm screwed. How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my kids? I don't know," he initially joked.

He then went on to assert that a Harris win would jeopardize U.S. institutions, something that Senator Ted Cruz also pointed out on another occasion.

"My view is that if Trump doesn’t win this election it’s the last election we are going to have," Musk continued, arguing that Harris' goal is to legalize the millions of immigrants she "has been importing" for the past four years so that they become Democratic voters.

"My prediction is, if there is another four years of a Democratic administration, they will legalize so many illegals that the next election, there will be no swing states," which would lead, according to the magnate, to a "one-party government."

About Trump, he assured that a second term "will improve the freedom of Americans", especially in terms of freedom of speech. He also dedicated a few words to Kamala Harris, about whom he said that she is "not going to say whatever the teleprompter says."

Why many millionaires are supporting Kamala Harris

Musk also discussed the backing of Harris' candidacy by some big businessmen. For the mogul, it has a lot to do with Trump potentially releasing the famous Jeffrey Epstein client list.

"I think a part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that, if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public. And some of those billionares behind Kamala are terrified with that outcome," he noted.

Finally, Musk spoke of his possible role in an eventual Trump administration, being in charge of an agency dedicated to making the Federal government more efficient.

He gave as an example his beginning at X, where he had to cut staff and change some rules to make the company more functional.

"We should have fewer (government) agencies (...) We need some kind of review of regulations to know which are sensible and which are not," said the entrepreneur.