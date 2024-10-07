Elon Musk launches campaign to pay $47 to supporters of the First and Second Amendments

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a campaign offering to pay $47 to every registered voter who gets others to sign a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments to the Constitution.

The initiative, offered through Musk's America PAC, seeks to gather 1 million signatures in key states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina by Oct. 21.

'I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments'

The petition is designed to defend free speech and the right to bear arms. The main text of it reads, "By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments." Participants will receive $47 for each registered voter they are able to convince to sign the petition.

During a recent rally in Butler, Pa., Musk emphasized the importance of the 2024 presidential election, expressing his support for former President Donald Trump. At the event, Musk sported a "Make America Great Again" cap and warned, "This will be the last election if Trump doesn't win," underscoring what he considers a threat to democracy should the former president not return to the White House.

While federal law prohibits paying people to register to vote or to vote in federal elections, it does allow financial incentives to be offered for signing petitions, such as the one Musk is promoting, which has sparked debate about the limits of this practice in the electoral environment.