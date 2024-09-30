Trump narrows Harris' lead in Michigan and Wisconsin

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

President Donald Trump continues to gain ground in the polls ahead of the November presidential election. This was revealed in a survey conducted by The New York Times/Siena College.

In Michigan, Kamala Harris received 48% support in the poll, while Trump obtained 47%. However, Harris' narrow lead falls within the poll's margin of error.

The case is similar in Wisconsin, a state where polls usually lean toward Democrats. There, Harris has 49%, compared to 47% for former President Trump.

Similarly, The New York Times detailed that many of those who backed Kamala Harris do so simply because they are voting against Donald Trump, but not because they are happy with Harris' job. Also, the study indicates that while Harris maintains majority support among the black population in Michigan and Wisconsin, she garners lower electoral support from this community than Joe Biden did four years ago.

"In Michigan and Wisconsin, voters were about equally likely to say Ms. Harris’s policies would help as they are to say her policies would hurt: 41 percent versus 40 percent. But 46 percent of voters in the two states said Mr. Trump’s policies would help people like them," highlighted The New York Times.

In addition, the poll showed that voters were divided over which of the two candidates will help the working class more. The economy is the main issue that citizens in these states will consider when deciding who they will vote for.