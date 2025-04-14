17 year old accused of parricide as part of a plot to assassinate Trump: "Jewish occupied governments must fall"

Published by Santiago Ospital 14 de abril, 2025

Nikita Casap, 17, faces charges of murdering his parents as part of a plot to overthrow the government. In documents found by authorities, the Waukesha, Wisconsin, teenager claimed to want to kill Donald Trump as a kick-start to a revolution that would "save the white race" from "Jewish controlled" politicians.

His mother, Tatiana Casap (35), and stepfather, Donald Mayer (51), were found dead in their home by the local police department responding to a welfare check call. Both had gunshot wounds and were covered with blankets. They would have died on February 11. They were found two weeks later; Casap Jr. was arrested just days later.

"The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan," an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) maintained in a sworn affidavit to request to search electronic devices of the suspect first picked up by local media outlet WISN.

"Getting rid" of Trump and "perhaps" JD Vance

The agent previewed contents of Casap's cell phone, detailing conversations with alleged collaborators, some in Russian. "Yk it's kinda interesting how I told this girl best friend about how I follow O9A teachings and whatnot and she was pretty chill about it," he appears to have written in a chat under the alias "Awoken." "O9A" stands for "The Order of Nine Angles," described from the agency as a violent network of individuals with neo-Nazi and anarchist ideology.

"It is clear that jews control all of the White countries, and it is clear that they promote White genocide and degeneracy," it would have also written in what authorities describe as a possible manifesto to be distributed after an attack on Trump. "This for the white race to survive, it is necessary to accelerate the collapse of the countries. Jewish occupied governments must fall. The white race cannot survive unless America collapses."

Why Trump? "By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos. And not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do." In addition to calling for copying their actions - "Jewish politicians and billionaires have names and addresses. Find out what they are and kill them" - the detainee calls on those who "aren't capable of committing these acts" to prepare to join the "network" that will take the place of America after its collapse.

The material shared by the FBI also reveals research on how to make bombs, the intention to escape to Ukraine and statements of admiration for Adolf Hitler: "Long past are the days when we can vote for a Hitler to save us."

The information available at the moment indicates that he would have paid for a drone and explosives "to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack". As well as that he bought a weapon with which he would have executed the parricide.

Casap will appear in court in early May for arraignment. He will hear at least nine felony charges. According to local authorities, those include two for first-degree intentional homicide, two for hiding a corpse and one for theft of property over $10,000.