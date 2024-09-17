Trump notes that "perhaps" he was saved because "God wants me to be president to save this country"

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump again pointed to God as his more than likely savior after surviving the second assassination attempt he suffered in as many months. For the former president "something is going on, maybe it's God wanting me to be president to save this country. Nobody knows." In addition, the Republican candidate repeated the words he said to his supporters after the first attack -"fight, fight, fight" and denounced that the lies and judicial moves against him of "comrade Kamala Harris" and the "communist rhetoric" of the Democrats have "taken the politics in our country to a whole new level of hatred, abuse and distrust."

Trump participated in an X spaces in the evening, in which he chatted with more than 150,000 users of Elon Musk's social network about the two assassination attempts and the situation in the country. The former president celebrated that the failure of the shooter on the golf course resulted in no deaths, so he considered it "a much better result." "And then yesterday, you had another one [assassination attempt] with a different result, actually, a much better result because we lost Corey [Comperatore]," The GOP candidate said as he took a moment to remember those injured in Pennsylvania.

Trump shared his experience of the second attack with 150,000 users in an X space

In addition, he told how he experienced the events that could have cost him his life last Sunday: "I was playing golf with some of my friends on Sunday morning, very quiet, very nice weather. Everything was beautiful, a nice place to be, and all of a sudden we heard gunshots. I guess probably four or five. The Secret Service knew immediately that they were bullets, and they grabbed me. We got in the cars, and we made pretty good progress. I was with an agent, and the agent did a fantastic job. There was no question that we were going to get out of that field. I would have loved to have holed that last putt, but we decided, 'Let's get out of here'."

He went on to praise the officer who detected the shooter and aborted the assassination attempt by starting to shoot and running toward the hideout: "What the shots were, actually, interestingly enough, was that a Secret Service agent had seen the barrel of an AK-47, which is a very powerful rifle, and he started shooting down the barrel. What do you think? He could only see the barrel. Based on that, he started shooting and ran toward the target," his account continued. The alleged killer "ran across the street and got his car, got in his truck or car, and surprisingly, a civilian in that area saw something, and it looked very suspicious, and he took pictures of the license plate, and gave them to the sheriff's office."

"Bullets are flying" as a result of Democratic rhetoric

However, beyond the account of the attack, Trump was indignant about the political situation in the country, especially the one Democrats are creating with the "witch hunt" against him with allegations to instrumentalize justice and the rhetoric of incitement to violence that has already caused the "bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!"