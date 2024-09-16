Video: Here's how prominent Democrats called for violence against Trump and his supporters

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

The second assassination attempt on Donald Trump in two months has filled social media with messages from prominent Democrat politicians and supporters calling for political violence against the former president and his supporters. The latest example was provided, just hours before the attempted assassination of the Republican candidate in Florida, by Rep. Jasmine Crockett in conversation with Jen Psaki, when she assured that MAGA supporters are a threat to the country.

This was the latest instance, but not the only one, as evidenced by several videos showing similar messages from President Joe Biden himself, Vice President Kamala Harris, and legislators such as Nancy Pelosi and John Tester, as well as from well-known Democratic voters such as Robert de Niro, Johnny Depp and Jim Carrey.

YouTube places restrictions on a compilation of Democratic incitements to violence

In 2021, The Daily Wire compiled a video featuring clear incitements to violence by prominent Democrats in previous years. In some cases, they were explicit. The clip, which can be seen on YouTube, has strong restrictions by the platform, which forces users to register due to inappropriate content. After registration, the platform gives another warning about the content.

The video shows moments including Biden assuring that "they asked me if I would like to debate this gentleman. I said ‘No,’ I said, ‘If I were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him." Nancy Pelosi, one of the foremost "experts" on the events of Jan. 6, incited uprisings: "I don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be."

The speaker emeritus herself is again featured in the video with another message after attending mass: "Sunday morning. I just came from mass, but nonetheless, I’ll say this. When you’re in the arena, you’ve got to be ready to take a punch. You've got to be ready to throw a punch, for the children."

Punching Trump 'in the face'

One of the main demands (or desires) of many of these "pacifistic" and now horrified Democrats is to punch Donald Trump in the face. So said Pelosi in the documentary on Jan. 6, but, before that, the same message had already been expressed by Sen. John Tester and Robert de Niro. Some, like Johnny Depp or Big Sean, directly spoke of assassinating the former president.

Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson even extended violent threats against Trump supporters, whom she warned to "be careful" while urging Democratic supporters, especially "soldiers," to "make them pay."

"So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay," she said.

Kamala Harris' 'jokes' about an attack on Trump and Pence in 2020

The Trump War Room they also recalled the "jokes" made by Kamala Harris on Ellen DeGeneres' show about the assassination of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The Democratic Party tried to accuse the GOP of inciting violence

The GOP itself also recalled such episodes of incitement to violence, while recalling that it was the Democrats who tried to accuse the Republican Party of being violent.