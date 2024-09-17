Hillary Clinton fuels incendiary rhetoric against Trump on national TV just a day after second attack

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

Less than 48 hours after the second attack on Donald Trump in as many months, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was once again stoking incendiary rhetoric against the former president during a national television appearance.

On Sunday, a man armed with an AK-47 hid in the bushes near Trump's Palm Beach golf club for 12 hours, seemingly waiting to target the former president. A Secret Service agent neutralized the threat by opening fire, forcing the suspect to flee his hideout. He was later arrested and processed by authorities.

A day later, in conversation with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Clinton called the former president a "danger to America and the world" in prime time, questioning the media for allegedly failing to adequately cover how "dangerous" the former president is.

"And I don't understand why it's so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is," Clinton said. "You know, the late, great journalist Harry Evans, you know, one time said that, you know, journalists should, you know, really try to achieve objectivity. And by that, he said, I mean, they should cover the object. Well, the object in this case is Donald Trump, his demagoguery, his danger to our country and the world."

Then, the former secretary of state, who lost the election to Trump in 2016, denounced the Republican candidate as a dictator.

"Well, Americans need to understand that they have to take Trump both seriously and literally. He has said what he wants to do. He and his allies with Project 2025, his desire to be a dictator, at least on day one, all of that is in the public record," Clinton said. "And I believe that more Americans have to be, you know, willing to endure what frankly is discomforting and to some extent kind of painful to take him at his word and to be outraged by what he represents."

NEW: Hillary Clinton calls Trump a “dictator” who can’t be given “another chance to do harm to our country” just one day after a 2nd assass*nation attempt.



Clinton made the comments during an interview with far-left host Rachel Maddow.



“I don't understand why it's so difficult… pic.twitter.com/gglbLmM7E5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 17, 2024

After her comments went viral, several conservative critics took to X to question Clinton's attitude, ignoring the fact that the former president suffered a second attack in just two months.

"Literally ONE DAY after they tried AGAIN to k*ll Trump, Hillary Clinton is on MSNBC spewing violent rhetoric," conservative commentator Nick Sortor said indignantly. "She’s just ticked they failed to take him out again."

"Hillary Clinton couldn’t even wait 48 hours after an assassination attempt to tell everyone that Donald Trump is a danger to our country and the world. Unbelievable," wrote columnist Dustin Grage.

Author Tim Murtaugh added to the criticism: "This is evil. The day after Trump survived a second assassination attempt, Hillary Clinton is out trying to stir up a third one."