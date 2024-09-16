Trump exposes Democrats after his second assassination attempt: 50 moments when he was described as a "threat to democracy"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt, this time in Florida. The event occurred last Sunday, September 15, while he was playing golf with a friend. Less than 24 hours later, the former president's campaign blamed Democrats for the inflammatory speech against the Republican candidate, arguing that "it was incited by the rhetoric and lies that have flowed from Kamala Harris" and her allies.

The first to break his silence after the assassination attempt was the former president himself, who issued the following in a statement: "Shots were fired near me, but before the rumors start to get out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well! Nothing will stop me, I will never give up! I will always love you guys for supporting me."

Hours later he expanded on his reaction in a social media post, in which he emphatically thanked the Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and other law enforcement who were involved, describing their work as "exceptional."

Immediately after, the Trump campaign held the Democrats directly responsible for what happened. "Thankfully, the would-be assassin was stopped by the heroic action of law enforcement — but make no mistake, this psycho was egged on by the rhetoric and lies that have flowed from Kamala Harris, Democrats, and their Fake News allies for years," they released in a statement.

"Democrats used increasingly incendiary rhetoric against President Trump in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the two assassination attempts," they added.

Some quotes used by Democrats against Trump

Joe Biden: "I say it from the bottom of my heart: Trump is a threat to this nation."

Kamala Harris: "Trump is a threat to our democracy and our fundamental freedoms."

Nancy Pelosi:"(Trump) is a threat to our democracy like we've never seen before."

Adam Schiff: "Trump is the "gravest threat to our democracy," as well as "Trump is the "gravest threat to our democracy."

Congressman Jason Crow: "Trump is an extreme danger to our democracy."

Congressman Steve Cohen: "Trump is an enemy of America."