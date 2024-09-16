Florida authorities open their own investigation into the West Palm Beach Trump attack

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

The state of Florida will conduct its own investigation into the latest assassination attempt against Donald Trump. This was announced at a press conference by Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

This Sunday, Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old North Carolina man, attempted to open fire on the current Republican presidential candidate from near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Shortly afterward, he was apprehended by Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies as he attempted to get away in an SUV.

"The state of Florida will be conducting its own investigation into the assassination attempt at the Trump International Golf Club," Gov. DeSantis said several hours after the incident in West Palm Beach was made public.

"The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," the Republican governor added.

This attack against Donald Trump is the second in just two months, after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the Republican candidate and attendees at his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Ron DeSantis' announcement is notable in light of criticism from Republican members of Congress regarding the Secret Service’s handling of Donald Trump’s protection. Concerns have been raised about the agency's effectiveness, particularly during the tenure of its former director, Kimberly Cheatle. Additionally, a congressional committee is currently overseeing the FBI’s investigation into the July 13 Crooks attack.