The best moments of the Kamala-Trump-moderators debate

The much-anticipated face-to-face debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ended up turning into a three-on-one against the former president after the clearly biased participation of the debate's moderators, who only corrected the data presented by the Republican. Faced with the impossibility of verbally interrupting her rival, the Democratic candidate opted for exaggerated gestures to make him uncomfortable while avoiding responding clearly to any of the controversial issues being discussed such as abortion or fracking. Networks have also made Trump's complaint about what is happening in Ohio with Haitian immigrants, who have reportedly been eating pets or ducks in the parks, go viral, treating it as a whim of the tycoon.

1. Trump against all

What was presented as a head-to-head ended up being a very clear 3 against 1. Far from the role of moderators they were presumed to be, David Muir and Linsey Davis overwhelmingly sided with Kamala Harris to take on Trump. As the clearest example, they only corrected the data offered by the Republican and on several occasions, while allowing the data defended by the Democratic candidate without dismantling it. In addition, their treatment of the two candidates was clearly different, with a much more aggressive tone against the tycoon.

2. ‘Pets being eaten in Ohio’ goes viral thanks to Trump

The former president reiterated news that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating the pets of residents, as reported by several of them. "They are eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people who live there," Trump said as an example of the situation of the migration crisis that the country is suffering as a result of the border czarina's open-door policy. The latter merely laughed, while the moderators rushed to assure that this statement was false, quoting city officials, ignoring the news about it, as if it were just another one of the tycoon’s ideas.

3. Abortion

One of the star issues of the debate, and one in which Kamala does not hide her most radical face. However, the vice president refused to respond to Donald Trump's accusations that she intended to approve the legalization of abortion up to the moment of childbirth. "Her vice-presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth … and that’s not OK with me," the conservative noted. As Kamala fell silent, it was Linsey Davis who was quick to try to rebut Trump's words: "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after birth."

4. Fracking

Questioned about her change of position on fracking, Kamala pointed out that "my values have not changed and I want to bring those values and help people get better, not get worse," without really going into the reasons for this 180-degree turn. Something Trump did not let slip, who recalled that the vice president "has been against fracking for twelve years." Although he did not say so, the 19 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, one of the states that will decide the direction of the elections, where this technique is fundamental for the economy, seems to have something to do with it.

5. Silent gestures

Kamala accepted that the microphones remained muted during the opponent's turn to speak, but she ostensibly staged her opinion with gestures aimed both at the audience and at destabilizing Trump. Exaggerated laughter, grimaces and movements, along with some words uttered so that her lips were clearly read were an important part of her communicative strategy trying to show superiority in the debate.

6. Trump returns the "excuse me, I'm speaking" to Kamala

Donald Trump gave Kamala back her famous "excuse me, I'm talking" to Mike Pence during the 2020 vice presidential debate. Trump seized on Kamala's exaggerated gestures as he accused her of supporting police defunding to deliver his jab: "Wait a minute, I'm talking now, if you don't mind. Please," the former president said. Although Kamala tried to respond, her words could not be heard because she was muted.

7. Trump blames Democratic rhetoric for assassination attempt

The president criticized that Democratic rhetoric about him being a threat to democracy was the main cause of him nearly being shot in the head: "I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me. They say I'm a threat to democracy... They're the threat to democracy!"

Who won?

CNN released the first poll after the debate in which participants, registered voters and those who had watched the telecast overwhelmingly considered Kamala to be the winner. According to the television network that hosted the head-to-head that ended Joe Biden's candidacy, 67% believe Kamala did better, to 37% who backed Trump.

However, the Republican candidate climbed several polls conducted by other groups in which he is clearly the winner. The 93% that Newsmax followers gave him and the 19% that Dailly Caller readers gave to the moderators.