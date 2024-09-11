ABC moderators come under harsh criticism for their "unequal" treatment during the Trump-Harris debate

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

David Muir and Linsey Davis, the ABC News moderators of the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, are receiving heavy criticism on social media for their performance during the event.

Many critics claimed that the anchors had an "unequal" treatment during the debate, maintaining more aggressive behavior with Trump, whom they constantly rebuked, interrupted and "checked" on different topics.

"David Muir is criticizing and attacking Trump more than Kamala is. Kamala can relax because the ABC 'moderators' are handling the debate for her," wrote journalist Gleen Greenwald.

Consultant Frank Luntz quoted Greenwald as saying, "like it or not, David Muir arguing with Trump will fuel the narrative that these moderators are biased against him."

"These moderators are on Kamala's side all the way. It's insanely biased," wrote economist Daniel Di Martino.

During the debate, Muir and Davis interrupted Trump when he tried to question Harris as vice president or his role in the Biden administration on key topics. In addition, they conducted "fact checks" on him on issues such as abortion and Jan. 6 and asked probing questions at various times, something that did not happen with the Democratic nominee.

Harris, meanwhile, had a relatively quiet debate as moderators did not subject her to the same level of scrutiny, and the muted microphone rule prevented the Republican candidate from interrupting or directly confronting her.

However, despite Trump appearing uncomfortable and off-key on stage at various times, the moderators largely stole the spotlight in social media comments.

"ABC has let Harris get away with the Charlottesville hoax, bloodbath hoax, police officers dying on J6 hoax. But they fact check Trump on animals in Ohio… when he was correct," said investor Shaun Maguire, who recently announced his endorsement of Trump.

"Trump is losing this 3 v 1 debate in real time. But anyone that’s intellectually honest will look at the fact checking afterwards," Maguire also stated in another post on X.

Trump is losing this 3 v 1 debate in real time



Many conservative journalists and opinion leaders also questioned the performance of ABC's moderators.

"The moderators didn't fact check Kamala Harris on Project 2025. The moderators didn't fact check Kamala Harris on IVF. They just fact-checked Trump for the fourth time," said journalist and author Abigail Shrier.

In sync with Shrier, anchor Liz Wheeler questioned Muir and Davis for not correcting Harris on her "lies" related to abortion, the events of Jan. 6, the events in Charlottesville, crime data, border security, fracking and Project 2025, to which she falsely linked former President Trump.

Ben Shapiro, editor emeritus of the Daily Wire, also spent much of the day questioning the work of the moderators, calling them "a disgrace to their profession."

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic party to become an independent, and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman also joined the chorus of criticism against the ABC News moderators.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a sharp critique, said the journalists could easily be on the "payroll" for the DNC.

"The moderators might as well be on the DNC payroll. This is ridiculous. This is the worst moderated debate in history," Graham said.

Finally, American actor James Woods lamented the moderator's performance, claiming that, because of their responsibility, it was not possible to delve into the candidates' proposals and that it is time for the debates to be moderated by objective journalists.

"The bias of the moderators makes it impossible to experience what each candidate’s policies are. It’s a shame really, because she’ll go back into hiding and we will never get to hear her positions. When will we ever get debates with objective moderators?" Woods said, who is known for his conservative leanings.