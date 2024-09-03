Tim Walz uninjured after car accident in Milwaukee

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de septiembre, 2024

The caravan accompanying Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, was involved in an accident in Milwaukee. Walz was not injured in the event.

"Journalists traveling with the vice presidential nominee said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 794. Walz was on his way to an event celebrating Labor Day in Milwaukee," detailed CBS News.

It was also learned that a staff member in one of the press vans appeared to have a broken arm and was being attended to by medics. In that regard, Walz's team assured that the vehicle which the vice presidential candidate was riding in was not involved in the accident.

Similarly, a White House official reported that current Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, called her running mate to check on him.

"The press and staff whose vehicles were involved in the crash arrived at LaborFest around an hour after the incident," CBS News reviewed.