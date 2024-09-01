Trouble in the Walz family: the Democratic candidate's older brother says he's completely against "his ideology"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 31 de agosto, 2024

The older brother of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, Jeff Walz, claimed on his social networks that he is completely against the Minnesota governor's "ideology"and suggested he might support former President Donald Trump in the November election.

"I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology," Jeff Walz said Friday night about his older brother, the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In recent months, Tim Walz has been known for his radical management of Minnesota. In 2020, he allowed Black Lives Matter to stage intense riots following the death of George Floyd, and has taken a position in favor of sex-change surgeries on minors. During the pandemic, Walz committed several overreaches, including implementing a hotline for state residents to rat out neighbors who ignored strict confinement measures imposed in the first year of the health crisis.

Notably, Jeff Walz has a complete lack of trust in his younger brother, even considering publicly endorsing former President Trump's candidacy. He had an interesting response for a Facebook user who urged him to "Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him."

"I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it," the 67-year-old Floridian responded before saying his brother is not the type of person who should be making decisions about the country's future.

"The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future," said Jeff Walz, who also revealed that his brother did not notify his family that he had been chosen as Kamala Harris' running mate.