Surgery on former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro completed "successfully"

Published by Virginia Martínez 14 de abril, 2025

The abdominal surgery performed on former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro this Sunday in Brasilia ended "successfully," his wife wrote on social networks after an intervention following severe pain related to wounds from a stabbing attack in 2018, when he was campaigning for the presidency.

Bolsonaro underwent the surgical procedure two weeks after the Brazilian judiciary, close to the socialist government, sent him to trial to answer for accusations of involvement in an alleged coup.

"Surgery successfully completed," Michelle Bolsonaro wrote on Instagram after the former president overcame surgery to treat an intestinal obstruction.

"This major intervention lasted 12 hours and went smoothly, without the need for a blood transfusion," detailed a medical bulletin from DF Star hospital. His health condition is "stable" and he is "pain-free."

Bolsonaro began his convalescence "in an intensive care unit," the text adds.

The 70-year-old right-wing leader has undergone surgery several times in recent years due to the aftermath of the attack against him that occurred in September 2018 in the middle of the campaign weeks before winning the presidential election.

"He will pull through"

A dozen supporters of the former president (2019-2022) were waiting for news in front of the hospital entrance. Among them was Maurilio Borges Bernardes, 84, who came to offer him their "moral and spiritual support" with a crucifix around his neck.

"He'll pull through, I'm sure," said the businessman, dressed in a yellow and green T-shirt, the colors of Brazil, and a cap on which he had pasted an image of Bolsonaro.

"I hope he recovers soon, that he resumes his activities at 100%, that he runs in the elections in 2026, and is elected again," added Benhur Luis Maieron, a military reservist.

The family of the former president foresaw a long operation due to the presence of "adhesions," which are bands of scar tissue that stick the intestine to the abdominal wall, causing an obstruction.

"These operations are delicate because you have to be patient to undo each adhesion," Camila Beltrao, a surgeon specializing in the digestive system, explained to AFP.

"Every time a patient is operated on again, the probability of new adhesions forming increases," she added, referring to Bolsonaro's case.