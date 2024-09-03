Kamala vs. Musk: interventionism and censoring

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 3 de septiembre, 2024

Although no one really knows what Kamala Harris's agenda is to become president in November, it is clear what her methods are: interventionism and censoring. Her next target, Elon Musk and X. The Democratic candidate was publicly in favor of removing the tycoon from the social network and imposing supervision and content regulation on it.

In an interview, Kamala was forceful in positioning herself on the side of Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Judge Alexandre de Moraes in her crusade against Musk for refusing to comply with the government's censorship efforts. In fact, X is shut down in the South American country at the moment and the internet service offered by the tycoon through Starlink is caught in the crosshairs of the authorities.

"Elon Musk has lost his privileges and it should be taken down. And the bottom line is that you can't say you have one rule for Facebook and a different one for Twitter. The same rule has to apply, which is that there has to be responsability that is placed on these social media sites to understand their power. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop," Kamala noted.

Yet another sign that the once "most radical" U.S. senator remains close to communist postulates on interventionism - her prescription against inflation was the government control of prices - and on the monopoly of information and her disdain for freedom of speech.

Kamala's support for Lula in her crusade against Musk

Elon Musk responded by reposting an End Wokeness post with the recording of the vice president in which they stress that he wants to do the same as Da Silva in Brazil. The tycoon added a 100% as a comment.

Kamala, "communist dictator since day one"

In addition, the owner of X attacked Kamala last Sunday with an image of her characterized as a communist dictator, in response to her attacks against Donald Trump, whom Democrats accuse of wanting to "be a dictator from day one."

The Democratic candidate's statements went viral on social networks, with most users criticizing Kamala's totalitarianism. One of the most critical was former Democratic and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who accused the vice president of confusing the right to freedom of speech with a "privilege." Kennedy also noted that what lies behind the presidential candidate's words is that "if they don't control content to conform to government-approved narratives, they will be shut down."