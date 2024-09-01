The suspension of X in Brazil is finalized and the opposition calls for protests in the streets

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 31 de agosto, 2024

Since early Saturday morning, anyone who tried to access the social network X in Brazil found a complete block, the result of a Supreme Court order that suspended the platform nationwide. This measure generated a wave of reactions and triggered the planning of a protest for September 7.

Following the announcement of the suspension ordered bySupreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, Brazilians, including President Lula, began to say goodbye to the platform, migrating to other social networks. This Saturday morning, those who tried to access X were met with an error message, confirming the block.

A controversial block

The blocking of X, formerly known as Twitter, occurred after the platform refused to comply with censorship orders directed at users, including conservative political leaders. In addition, the company refused to appoint a legal representative in Brazil and to abide by a series of demands that, according to Elon Musk, go against the fundamental principles of freedom of expression that the social network promotes.

The suspension of X is not an isolated event; it is part of a larger conflict over free speech and online content regulation. In recent months, the Brazilian Supreme Court has cracked down on X accounts that, according to the court, have spread disinformation and promoted hate, especially in a polarized political context.

This conflict came to a head when X closed its office in Brazil on August 17, following threats to prosecute its local representatives. In addition, the Supreme Court froze the financial accounts of Starlink, a satellite internet company also owned by Musk, to guarantee the payment of fines imposed in legal disputes involving X.

March for freedom of expression

Despite the blockade, resistance was not long in coming. Marcel van Hattem, a member of Brazil's National Congress, announced through X that a protest is being organized for September 7, Brazil's Independence Day. In his message, published using a VPN to evade blocking, van Hattem harshly criticized Judge de Moraes and called on Brazilians to take to the streets to demand the magistrate's dismissal.

Van Hattem affirmed that he would continue to publish on X, despite possible sanctions, arguing that his fight is for the freedom of expression. He called on the population to join the protest, promising that their voices will be heard loudly.

"This tweet may cost me almost $10,000 USD according to the decision of tyrant Alexandre de Moraes, friends with Lula: every Brazilian that post on X from now on will be fined R$ 50,000 according to his illegal 'ruling'. My dignity is worth much more than that," he expressed. I will keep tweeting regardless of State persecution or threats because I believe in freedom of expression, democracy and real Justice. Brazilians will take to the streets. On the 7th of September we will make our voices heard very clearly. We will demand Moraes to be impeached by the Senate and to be sent to jail after a fair trial", he added.

New X account denounces Moraes' abuses

After the blocking of X, an account was created on the social network dedicated to expose Judge Moraes, promising to "shining light on the abuses committed" by him under Brazilian law. The first complaint centers on an order issued by the magistrate on August 8, in which he allegedly demanded X to secretly block a sitting federal senator.