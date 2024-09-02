Musk has his own back: Starlink defies order to block X in Brazil

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de septiembre, 2024

Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink announced that it will not comply with the Brazilian Supreme Court's order to ban access to X, the entrepreneur's social network. Musk demonstrated once again that he has his own back. And he has what he needs: more than 6,000 satellites are part of the SpaceX subsidiary's space fleet, which in Brazil reaches more than 250,000 customers who have access to its services.

This was reported by the president of the National Telecommunications Agency, Carlos Baigorri, in an interview with the local media outlet Globo. Baigorri explained that Starlink communicated to his agency that it would allow access to the social network until authorities unfreeze the satellite company's assets.

Alexandre de Moraes, the judge behind the controversial ruling against X, ordered last week to freeze Starlink's assets and prevent it from carrying out transactions in an attempt to collect the millions of dollars in penalties it imposed on the social network.

Baigorri assured that if Starlink does not yield, his agency will proceed to confiscate its equipment in Brazil. However, the company provides internet to users through satellites, so it could continue to operate without the need to set foot on Brazilian soil, although it would be doing so in violation of the law.

Musk announced during the week that SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, would keep its users in Brazil online at no cost "until this matter is resolved."

Starlink also defended X and criticized Moraes: