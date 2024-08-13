From Kamala Harris to Musk’s possible White House role: key moments from Trump’s historic interview with the owner of X

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump and Elon Musk tore up social media with their more than two-hour talk on X. After an eventful start that had to be postponed due to a "cyberattack," the presidential candidate and the businessman left no topic untouched before more than 1 million live listeners.

The event began for some delays due to an initial technical glitch, but the wait was finally over at 8:40 Eastern time, when Musk and Trump exchanged their first words of the evening.

The Republican actively returned to X on the eve of the virtual meeting, where he already began posting a few campaign videos.

Throughout more than two hours of conversation, the two talked about the November presidential election, Kamala Harris, the Middle East, the southern border, the future of the Department of Education and even had time to throw a wink to the president of Argentina and go through the situation in Venezuela.

Even the possibility of Musk joining the White House in a potential Trump Administration starting in January 2025 was discussed.

Trump and Musk spoke in front of more than 1 million people on X

Contrary to popular belief, Musk began by acknowledging that throughout his life he had much more to do with Democrats than Republicans. However, he acknowledged that, at this point, the best thing for the country would be another four years of Trump.

"I haven't been very political before... they try to paint me as a far-right guy, which is absurd because I like making electric vehicles...I supported Obama. I stood in line for 6 hours to shake Obama's hand...historically I was a moderate Democrat. But now I feel we are at a critical juncture for the country.... For people who are in the moderate camp, I think you should support Donald Trump for president," he said.

With this initial nod, the former president previewed his plan to make the federal government smaller and more efficient, slipping in the possibility of bringing Musk on board to make this possible. Specifically, he spoke of a "Commission on Government Efficiency" led by the entrepreneur. In turn, Trump promised to close the Department of Education and return power to the states in this regard.

The most important election in our history

Quickly the conversation turned to the November presidential election, which will pit Trump against Kamala Harris.

The Republican took aim at his opponent, particularly for her handling of the economy and the southern border. We have a flawed government.... We have millions of people coming in a month and then [Kamala] gets up and tries to pretend she's going to do something. She had three and a half years and they have another five months, but they won't do anything," he said.

"The number of illegals that Border Czar Kamala has taken into our communities is MUCH higher than we think. Countries are emptying their prisons - and sending them to our country. They are bringing CRIME and VIOLENCE into our backyards," Trump continued.

Despite this rhetoric, the former president assured that most illegal immigrants turn out to be "good people."

About Harris, Trump assured that, if he won the elections together with Tim Walz, "very quickly you would no longer have a country."

In turn, he attacked the Democrat for stealing his proposal to eliminate the tip tax. "They hired 88,000 IRS agents and many of them were assigned to go after the tips of waitresses and caddies. And all of a sudden by policy she comes out with what I said," he continued.

Middle East, Milei and Venezuela

Minutes later came the turn to talk about geopolitics, a moment in which Trump stuck out his chest about the achievements of his administration.

For example, when it came to talking about the Middle East, he assured that "when I was president, Iran knew not to mess around." "Iran was bankrupt, they had no money for terror," he added.

He also highlighted Israeli defense mechanisms to repel attacks from abroad and did not rule out the U.S. building its own Iron Dome.

Trump and Musk had time to highlight the work of Javier Milei, president of Argentina. The Republican met him personally at this year's CPAC, while the businessman has already met twice with the Argentinean president so far this year.

At the same time, they referred to the situation of Venezuela, whose citizens are struggling to free themselves from dictator Nicolás Maduro. Specifically, Musk said the South American country has everything it needs to be a "prosperous" place.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would."

Finally, Trump briefly recalled the assassination attempt he suffered in mid-July, prompting him to wax nostalgic about his more than eight-year political career.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would. This is much more important than me or my life," he said.